John A. Keedy

John A. Keedy, age 87 of Wymore passed away on November 10, 2020 at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born in Nebraska City on January 6, 1933 to William and Margaret (Gardner) Keedy. He was a graduate of Nemaha High School. John served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and peacetime. On April 19, 1963, he was united in marriage to Sharon Pike. He was a farmer and worked maintenance at Farmland. He was a past member of the Masonic Lodge and the Farmer's Cooperative elevator board. John was a member of West Side Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed collecting toys and guns and going to garage sales. He was a quiet and honest man who would do anything for anyone and had a great love for his family.

Those left to mourn his passing are his wife, Sharon; sons, Bill Keedy, Steve (Jodi) Keedy, and David Keedy (Kelly Wegner); grandchildren, Tyler (Kayla) Stege, Naomi Keedy (Jeremy Morter), Courtney Keedy, Adam (Kenya) Keedy, Logan Keedy, Dana Keedy (Brady Parrish), Hannah Keedy, and Paige Keedy; great-grandchildren, Waylon Morter, Hunter Keedy, Peyton Keedy, Knox Morter, and Avery Keedy; in-laws, Dorothy Cook, Shirley (Jerry) Wiese, Robert Pike, Jeanne Pike, and Mike (Kay) Pike; special friend, Jerry Nichols; several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene Keedy; sister, Ruth Searcey; in-laws, Ruby (Clyde) Pike; sister-in-law, Betty Tarvin; and brothers-in-law, Ron and Mel Pike.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the West Side Baptist Church with Jon Palmquist officiating. Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Omaha National Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Army. A register book will be available at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Masks are required at all events. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign John's online guest book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.