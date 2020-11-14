John A. Keedy

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the West Side Baptist Church with Jon Palmquist officiating. Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Omaha National Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Army. A register book will be available at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Masks are required at all events. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign John's online guest book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.