John B. Dando

John B. Dando, 88, of Beatrice, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1932 in Minersville, PA, in the Appalachian Mountains. He graduated from Minersville High School in 1950. After graduating, he worked at the steel mill in Lehigh, PA for one year while attending Moravian College in Bethlehem, PA. John joined the Air Force in 1953 and was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha for three and half years. On January 4, 1957, he married Betty Petersen at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs. In 1957, he graduated from Omaha University. He lived in Council Bluffs and Des Moines, IA and worked as a Federal Reserve Bank Examiner from 1957 to 1963 in a five-state district. In 1963, he came to work for First National Bank of Beatrice and worked his way up to Executive Vice President, ultimately retiring in 1998 as Bank President. He has been a member of St. John Lutheran Church since 1963 and was a co-founder of the food pantry. He was a co-founder and past president for Beatrice Habitat for Humanity. He was a member of Beatrice Kiwanis, Gage County Foundation, and was a finance officer for AMVETS. He was a member of Biting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion and has served as the finance officer for several years. He also has been a member of the Beatrice Country Club, Geddes-Thober Post #1077 of the Beatrice VFW, Eagles Aerie #531 and Elks Lodge #619. He was a member of Beatrice Lodge #26 AF & AM and Blue Valley Shrine Club. He started the Relay For Life walk in Beatrice and served on the Beatrice Community Hospital Board. He was a volunteer driver taking children to the Shrine Hospital and driving veterans to the VA Hospital. He enjoyed his grandchildren, vacationing with family, fishing, playing golf and reading.

Survivors include son, Michael (Lisa) Dando of Arlington, VA; daughter, Donnet (Steve) Knapp of Elkhorn; four granddaughters, Lanie Dando, Katie Kiscoan, Jenna (Jason) Randazzo, and Monica (Jordan) Poehling; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Simons of Boalsburg, PA; longtime companion, Karen Mains of Beatrice. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edna Bailey Dando; and his wife Betty who died September 3, 1996.

Burial will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Council Bluffs on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Leah Lawson officiating. The family will meet and greet friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the church on Sunday. Social distancing will be observed, and masks will be required at the church. Visitation will be held on Thursday from noon until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to St. John Food Pantry and Beatrice Habitat for Humanity. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.