John B. Dando

Burial will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Council Bluffs on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Leah Lawson officiating. The family will meet and greet friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the church on Sunday. Social distancing will be observed, and masks will be required at the church. Visitation will be held on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to St. John Food Pantry and Beatrice Habitat for Humanity.