John B. Dando

Burial will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Council Bluffs on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Leah Lawson officiating. The family will meet and greet friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the church on Sunday. Social distancing will be observed, and masks will be required at the church. Visitation will be held on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to St. John Food Pantry and Beatrice Habitat for Humanity.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Oct
16
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Oct
18
Calling hours
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
, Beatrice, Nebraska
Oct
18
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
, Beatrice, Nebraska
1 Entry
John Dando has been a pillar of the Beatrice Community. I have great memories of working with John when I was Gage County Treasurer. Rest In Peace John.
Maggie Higgins
Friend
October 15, 2020