John E. L. Fritzen

John E. L. Fritzen, 61, of Beatrice, died Monday, October 19, 2020 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on September 21, 1959 at Beatrice. John was baptized and confirmed at the American Lutheran Church in Filley. In 1977, he graduated from Filley High School and attended Central Community College in Hastings. He worked for many years as a welder in Beatrice. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie #531 of Beatrice and enjoyed bartending there visiting with friends. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing shuffleboard, and having a nightly Facetime with his granddaughter.

Survivors include his daughter, Cheyene Fritzen and significant other John Banister of Kansas City, MO; granddaughter, McKinley; two sisters, Glenda (Don) VanEperen and Judy (Leo) Soukup; brother-in-law Chuck (Susie) Brown; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded by his parents, John Fritzen and Bernice (Parde) Fritzen Roschewski; step-father, Freddie Roschewski; and sister, Arlyss Brown

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are suggested. Cremation has taken place, but a register book will be available for signatures on Tuesday, October 27th at the Fox Funeral Home. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.