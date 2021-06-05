Menu
John R. Garton
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

John R. Garton

John R. Garton, 88 years of age, of Jansen passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Heritage Care Center in Fairbury. He was born on April 13, 1933 at Shea to Clifford and Fern (Camp) Garton. John graduated from Beatrice High School in 1951. He served his country in the United States Army from June 16, 1953 to May 20, 1955 and was stationed in France. John went to horseshoeing school at Golden Leaf Farrier College in South Dakota. He started operating a bulldozer when he was in high school for his uncle and was a lifelong farmer. John was a lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association and a member of the American Legion Bitting-Norman Post #27 in Beatrice. He enjoyed working, visiting, welding and telling jokes.

John is survived by special friend, Geneva Cramer of Beatrice; sister, Beverly Rhine of Liberty; brother, Dan Garton of Jansen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Arlene Whitaker and husband Richard; and brother-in-law, Burt Rhine.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Casual dress is suggested. Interment with military rites by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Bitting-Norman Post #27 will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
Jun
7
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
My sympathy to the family !Hadn't seen John for years, but remember him well !
Doris (Fielder) Luckeroth
Family
June 5, 2021
