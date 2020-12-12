John Robert Moore

John Robert Moore, 86, of Lincoln, formerly of Beatrice, passed in peace on November 19th, 2020. He was born on February 23, 1934 at DeWitt to Walter Moore and Olive (Burkholder) Moore. As young boy, John worked on the family farm and ran the farm at the age of 16 after his father died. He graduated from Liberty High School and soon after was drafted into the Army where he was stationed in Germany. Upon return, he moved to Beatrice and worked at Meadow Gold/Beatrice Foods. Fell in love with and married a young bank teller, Marolyn. Together they raised three children who have family memories of their fireworks stand, putting Christmas lights up on Thanksgiving morning, delivering newspapers, fishing, vacations to Colorado, Hawaii and cheering for Husker Football. Marolyn and John were married for 55 years. He worked for 33 years at Meadow Gold delivering milk to schools and businesses. Then, he was a truck driver for 17 years at Fitch Trucking. His smile, laugh, joke telling and joy of getting to know where people grew up and their life story will be remembered lovingly by family and friends.

Survivors include daughter Katharine (Kate) (Mark) Winter, Valparaiso; daughter Kimberly Moore, (Laurie Martinez) and grandson Max, Lincoln; and son Garey (Jane) Moore, grandsons Nicholas and Spencer, Sioux Falls, SD; sister Aletha Davison, Beatrice, many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Marolyn (Garey) Moore, brother William (Bill) Moore, sisters Frances Rine and Georgia Kunc.

Private Service for immediate family was held on Saturday, December 5th. Interment at Pickrell Cemetery and a Celebration of Life event will be held at a future date. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.