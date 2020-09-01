John P. Pearson

John P. Pearson, 69, of Plymouth, died at his home on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1951 at Thief River Falls, MN to Roger and Nora Norton Pearson. He graduated from Cook County High School in Grand Marais, MN, and attended truck driving school. He was an over the road driver for many years and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley.

Survivors include two daughters, Nakia Howe and Johnna (Shawn) Eppens, all of Beatrice; three sons, Kalob (Tammy) Pearson of Beatrice, Andrew (Kendrah) Pearson of South St. Paul, MN, Blaize (Christina) Pearson of San Diego, CA; 15 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; his mother, Nora Pearson of Plymouth; two sisters, Mary Lynn Pearson of DeWitt and Lori Maples of Wymore; three brothers, Richard Pearson of Plymouth, James Pearson of Omaha, and Frances (Amy) Pearson of Missoula, MT; sister-in-law, Carol Pearson of Georgia; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Pearson; son-in-law, Darren Howe; brother, Steve Pearson; brother-in-law, Ken Maples; nephew, Robert "Bobby" Maples.

Private services will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Plymouth is in charge of the arrangements.