Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Josephine Cary
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street
Wymore, NE

Josephine E. "Josie" Cary

Josephine E. "Josie" Cary, age 72 passed away on January 1, 2022 at Community Memorial Hospital in Marysville, KS. She was born in Goner on May 10, 1949 to Ord and Evelyn (Kussman) Watts. Josie married the love of her life, Ray Cary on July 22, 1967 in Wymore. Josie grew up around southeast Nebraska and worked hard to graduate high school and become a Certified Nursing Assistant. Josie lived a glorious life filled with love, family, and friends. Josie spent much of her life working as a CNA and Med Aide, collecting dolls, making jewelry and crafts, repairing dolls, cuddling babies, taking care of her animals, and taking pictures. Her true passion, however, was spending time with her family and friends, socializing and drinking coffee or tea.

Left to mourn her loss include daughters, Evelyn (Rocky) Barton of Alton, MO, Beverly (Greg) Atwater of Blue Springs, Tammy (Todd) Miller of Barneston, and Kathryn (Trinity) Morgan of Blue Springs; sons, James (Angela) Cary of Blue Springs, and Jordie (Hiliary) Cary of Wymore; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers, and brothers-in-law, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband on December 19, 2017; her parents; infant son, Ray Jr.; 3 granddaughters, Megan Atwater, Lyllain Cary, and Alinda Morgan; grandson, Justice Morgan; great-grandchild, Charlie Hoover; and son-in-law, Woody Barton.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. Warm, casual attire is requested. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in honor of Josie's great grandson, Gaige Atwater. Sign Josie's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Jan
7
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Jan
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.