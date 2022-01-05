Menu
Josephine Cary
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street
Wymore, NE

Josephine E. "Josie" Cary

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. Warm, casual attire is requested. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in honor of Josie's great grandson, Gaige Atwater. Sign Josie's online register book at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Jan
7
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Jan
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.