Josephine E. "Josie" Cary

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. Warm, casual attire is requested. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in honor of Josie's great grandson, Gaige Atwater. Sign Josie's online register book at www.ghchapel.com.