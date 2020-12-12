Joyce Ann Iwohn Prince

Joyce Ann Iwohn Prince, 89, of Fairbury, passed away Sunday December 6, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born to William Michael and Alama Ida (Naiman) Iwohn April 11, 1931 at the family home in Endicott. She attended Endicott Public Schools, District #7, all twelve years graduating in 1948. She graduated as co-valedictorian with Mary Nespor. Joyce attended Fairbury Jr. College, Doane College and Northwestern University where she received her BS degree in Speech and Language Therapy. Her teaching career began in Indianapolis, IN where she taught Elementary Speech Improvement then moved back to Fairbury where she taught High School Art and Speech. To gain her master's degree, she attended the University of Nebraska where she met the love of her life, Neal Prince, who was also attending the university. They were married June 9, 1956 in the Endicott Methodist Church. Reverend Fred Winter officiated. Two daughters were born to this union; Cheryll Ann and Diane Denise. Joyce and Neal moved to Bellevue and both taught at the public schools. While teaching, caring for children and taking care of the home, Joyce also co-managed a Dairy Queen with Neal for 10 years. Joyce and Neal left teaching and moved to a farm located between Fairbury and Endicott. Farming had its ups and downs and she went back to teaching for the Fairbury Public Schools. Joyce retired in 1992. Joyce was passionate about all kinds of art. She taught and participated in art classes, visited countless museums and attended many art retreats. She belonged to the Jefferson County Art Guild and ANAC (Association of Nebraska Art Clubs). She even had a specialty license plate that read "JPLVSART". Joyce was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, NEA, ASHA and the Elks. She really enjoyed playing bridge with the ladies at the Elks club. She loved visiting with family and friends, gardening, shopping and her kitty cats. After Neal passed, she re-united with a high school friend and they enjoyed each other's company and companionship.

Joyce is survived by her daughters Cheryll McAtee and son-in-law Mitch and Diane Prince; grandsons Kenneth Mooren and Cody Boeve (Rachelle); grandaughters Rachael Jasa (Kevin) and Jennifer Boeve; great-grandchildren Keden Boeve, Kyle & Ryan Jasa, Connor Mooren, Braylee & Tony Boeve, Hannah & Kendal Fischer; many close & loving cousins and special friend Glenn Hynek. Joyce was proceeded in death by her parents and husband Neal.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 12 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Endicott. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com