Joyce Arlene Timmerman

On Monday, December 13, 2021, Joyce Arlene (Burtraw) Timmerman, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and great-aunt, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family. Joyce was born on August 2, 1931 at Millett, MI to Clarence Sr. and Zella (Moyer) Burtraw. She grew up in Michigan and met the love of her life, Roland "Red" Timmerman in Ypsilanti, MI where he was stationed in the Air Force during the Korean War. They married in 1954, had three children, Gail, Fay and Gary, and lived in Papillion for 62 years, until they moved to Beatrice. Joyce was a media assistant at Papillion High School for many years. She was active as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader,

4-H Sarpy County Fair Superintendent, served on the Election Board, and the Papillion Area Historical Society Board. She and "Red" were instrumental in restoring the historic John Sautter farmhouse and moving the one-room Portal schoolhouse to downtown Papillion. They hosted tours for elementary school children of the historic sites. They were Grand Marshals for the Papillion Days Parade and Volunteers of the Year. Joyce, Red and their son, Gary, co-owned T&T Communications for more than 20 years in Papillion. She was known for her sense of humor, infectious smile, kind spirit, as well as love and generosity for family and friends. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as camping, boating, RVing on the Texas beaches with "Red," decorating for holidays, and playing dice and cards.

Joyce is survived by her beloved husband, "Red"; two daughters, Gail (Blake) Butler of Beatrice and Fay Timmerman and husband Steve Traudt of Grand Junction, CO; five granddaughters, Lucy (Mike) Boden, Laura (Franklin) Boyer, Allison Timmerman, Sarah Butler and husband John Del Signore, and Emily (Rockne) Roll; four great-grandchildren, Keegan Boden, Willa and Nola Boyer, and Evelyn Del Signore; former daughter-in-law, Jean Flott; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved parents; son, Gary Burt Timmerman; infant grandson, Alexander Burt Timmerman; brother, Clarence (Burt) Burtraw, Jr.

A private memorial service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Rev. Paixao Baptista officiating. Masks are required at the service. There will be no viewing, but a book will be available for signatures on Sunday, December 19, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. Due to covid precautions, the family will not be greeting friends at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to ALS in the Heartland, 1320 South 119th Street, Omaha, NE 68144, BCH Hospice, 1110 Jackson St, Beatrice, NE 68310, and Centenary United Methodist Church, 608 Elk St, Beatrice, NE 68310. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice in charge of the arrangements.