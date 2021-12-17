Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce Timmerman
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Joyce Arlene Timmerman

A private memorial service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Rev. Paixao Baptista officiating. Masks are required at the service. There will be no viewing, but a book will be available for signatures on Sunday, December 19, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. Due to covid precautions, the family will not be greeting friends at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to ALS in the Heartland, 1320 South 119th Street, Omaha, NE 68144, BCH Hospice, 1110 Jackson St, Beatrice, NE 68310, and Centenary United Methodist Church, 608 Elk St, Beatrice, NE 68310. www.foxfuneralhome.net


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Dec
20
Memorial service
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Our thoughts & prayers are with Red & the Timmerman family. We truly enjoyed the time we spent with Joyce & Red this past summer such a remarkable lady & will be missed by so many. God Bless the entire family.
Steve & Marcy Zauha
December 22, 2021
Red, deeply sorry for your loss. I have many great memories of Joyce when we volunteered with the Papillion Historical Society. Prayers to you and your entire family.
Steve Novotny
December 19, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. I remember her as my girlscout leader. Prayers to Red and the family.
Deb Ingram Martin
December 19, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Joyce was an amazing person. She always made us laugh. Prayers and hugs.
Steve & Deb Young
Friend
December 16, 2021
Red and family. We were so sorry to hear of Joyce's passing. She will be missed by so many, not only family but her many friends and co volunteers as well. She will be watching over all of you and she and Gary will have Christmas together again.
Dale and Caryl Horton
Friend
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results