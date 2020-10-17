Judith DeBoer

Judith DeBoer entered this world on April 18, 1944, at the Lutheran Hospital in Beatrice. She was quickly swooped up by God's loving hands from her farm home outside of Diller on October 7, 2020.

Judy is survived by her daughters, Lynette Berry (Don) of Lincoln, Lisa Schotte (David) of Hanover, KS, and Leann Schrotberger (Cody) of Imperial. She was a proud and supportive Grandma to 10 grandchildren: Jordyn Phipps (Brett), Taylor Neer (David), Zachary Berry, Elissa Davis (Jimmy), Preston Schotte (Sarah), Kaydence Schotte, Shaylee Schotte, Mikaela O'Brien (Christian), Devin O'Brien and Sammy Schrotberger. She enjoyed the extra bonus of 12 great-grandchildren: Kaisley, Kendall, Grady, Emerson, Braydin, Jayce, Cason, Layla, Raygen, Payton, Graham and Eloise. She is survived by her sister, Carol Wilson and brother, Duane (Marsha) Zulauf, along with her nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. The loved ones that helped guide Judy to Heaven; husband, Alfred; mom and dad, Margaret and Erwin Zulauf; brother-in-law, Dennis; her mother and father-in-law, Martha and Emil DeBoer; brother-in-law, Gilbert; and her best friend Angie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Judy's residence with Pastor Mark Liscom officiating. Private inurnment will take place at the Prairie Home Cemetery of Diller. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. A register book will be available to sign at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice from noon until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020. A memorial has been established to the Diller Community Foundation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.