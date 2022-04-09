Judith Kay Frank

Judith Kay (Moldenhauer) Frank, 77, of Plymouth, was called to her heavenly home on April 7, 2022. She was born June 30, 1944, in Fond du Lac, WI, the oldest of four children born to Adair and Margaret (Carlovsky) Moldenhauer. She became a child of God at her baptism on July 16, 1944, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, North Fond du Lac, WI. When she was an infant, the family moved to Crete, IL, where her father was principal and upper grades teacher at Zion Evangelical Lutheran School. Five years later they moved to Baraboo, WI, where Judy received her elementary education at St. John's Lutheran School. She was confirmed at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Baraboo on March 31, 1958. Her confirmation verse was Psalm 111:10 KJV, "The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom; a good understanding have all they that do his commandments; his praise endureth forever." She graduated from Baraboo Senior High School on June 7, 1962. Following graduation, she moved to Milwaukee, WI, where she attended Spencerian College, graduating in 1964 with an AA degree in Executive Secretarial. She was employed as Secretary to the President of Newton & Company, an investment counseling firm in downtown Milwaukee. On August 19, 1967, at her home church in Baraboo, she was united in marriage to Joel G. Frank, a ministerial student at Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, WI. Upon completion of his seminary training, Joel was assigned to First Lutheran Church in Winnett, MT, and Faith Lutheran Church in Melstone, MT. Joel and Judy became the parents of Jennifer in June of 1971 and of Jeffrey in October of 1972. They moved to Plymouth, NE, in June,1973, after Pastor Frank accepted a Call to serve at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Their daughter, Jill was added to the family in April,1978. Judy worked part-time outside of the home, with her longest employment being 15 years at Jacot Chiropractic Clinic in Beatrice and shorter times at American Family Insurance and Blossom Khardt. She served her Lord and her church by being a soloist for weddings, a choir member, director of St. Paul's Ladies Choir for many years, and selected the music for the choir. She assisted her husband by doing the church's secretarial work until the office moved from the parsonage to the newly constructed fellowship/office wing of the church in 1991. She took great pride in the parsonage yard, planting trees and many flowers. She enjoyed traveling to visit family in Wisconsin, Colorado, Alaska, and Washington. She dearly loved her seven grandchildren and great-granddaughter and attended their musical activities and sports events as often as possible.

Judy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Joel; their three children, Jennifer and husband Geron Brown of Beatrice, Jeff and wife Jami of Elkhorn, Jill and husband Andy Masek of Unadilla; seven grandchildren, Josh Brown and wife Melissa, Castle Rock, CO, Caleb Brown and friend, Liz Bryson, Juneau, AK, Hannah Brown, Lauren, Katelyn, and Cameron Frank, and Jackson Masek; great granddaughter, Charlotte Brown, Castle Rock, CO; sister, Barbara Simpson, West Bend, WI; brother, Richard Moldenhauer, Vero Beach, FL; two sisters-in-law and their husbands, Marie and Rod Maas, Norfolk, and Phyllis and Dennis Duddeck, Watertown, WI; brother-in-law and his wife, Mark and Maribeth Frank, Jackson, WI; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law, the Rev. G. B. Frank and Margaret (Ehlke) Frank-Bauman; sister, Jeanne Moldenhauer; and brother-in-law, David Simpson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth with Pastor Justin Dauck officiating. Burial will be at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery west of Plymouth. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, from noon until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home of Plymouth. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home of Plymouth. A memorial has been established to the church with the church elders in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Plymouth.