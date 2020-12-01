Julie Ann (Hubka) Hartog

Julie Ann (Hubka) Hartog was born to Ladd and Vivian Hubka on March 28, 1939. She grew up in Beatrice graduating from Beatrice High School in 1957. She attended Doane University in Crete for two years before earning her Bachelor of Education from William Penn University in Oskaloosa, IA. During her senior year in high school, she met the love of her life, fellow classmate Larry Hartog. It was to be one of life's true love stories as they celebrated 60 years of marriage this past September. They began their married life in Chicago where Larry completed college, later moving to Iowa, and eventually making their home in East Wenatchee, WA. Julie's love of children was a running theme in her life. In East Wenatchee, she began her 26 year career as an elementary school teacher with the Eastmont School District. Outside the classroom she was part of the Youth Leader's Club at the Wenatchee Valley YMCA where Larry served as executive director. As an Elder with the Eastmont Presbyterian Church, she taught Sunday school. Even in retirement Julie returned to the classroom, frequently volunteering in her granddaughter's classes. Love of family was the catalyst for her and Larry's move to Arizona in 2002, where they could be close to their daughter, Anita, and her family. One of Julie's greatest gifts was that no one she met remained a stranger for long. This love and openness she had for people along with her desire to contribute, made it inevitable that she would soon become active in her retirement community. She served as chair of the SunBird Kare Bears, a charitable organization which facilitated memorial receptions for dozens of families over the years. Her deep Christian faith and belief in the power of prayer led her to start a weekly prayer group in the SunBird Community - a group that continues to thrive now, 15 years later. In addition to her service to others, Julie was an active reader, loved to play racquetball, run, snow ski, and shop; Nordstrom's stock may take a hit with her passing. Julie also loved to travel. She and Larry saw the world, often accompanied by close friends. Julie received the same great love she gave to this world. She was able to spend her final days exactly as she wished, at home, surrounded by her immediate family, her favorite pastor, and a few close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her step-father Rex Lutz. She is survived by her husband, Larry Hartog, daughter, Anita (Kip) Helt, granddaughter, Lauren Helt, and great-grandson, Hudson Helt, all of Arizona; brother, Ladd (Judy Carlberg) Hubka, Zionville, NC, sisters Letty Van Kleeck, Springfield, MO and Kathy (Brad) Dusenbery, Parkville, MO, along with their children and families. She is also survived by her in-laws, Roger Hartog, Waverly, Shirley (LeRoy) Frerichs and Beverly (Loren) Schafer, Beatrice, along with their children and families.

At Julie's request, given the current pandemic, there will be no services. A small family gathering will take place sometime next year in Beatrice where she will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix.