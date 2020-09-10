Menu
Junior Duane "JD" Lofing

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Rev. Charles Schmidt officiating. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery with military honors provided by the Bitting-Norman Post #27, American Legion. The body will lie in state Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and at the church one hour preceding the service on Friday. All local CDC protocols will be followed including social distancing and recommended wearing of masks. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 AM Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to the church and to Beatrice Community Hospital Hospice with the funeral home in charge. Sign JD's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 10, 2020.
