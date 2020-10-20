Karen Rosella Fakler

Karen Rosella Fakler, 81, of Beatrice, died Friday night, October 16, 2020 at her home. She was born on August 13, 1939 at Concordia, KS and graduated from Concordia High School in 1957. On February 17, 1967, she married Roy Fakler. She was the office manager for the Concordia cable television company, worked for Sears, and was president of R.F. Fakler Company which dealt with government contract sales. She led many Bible studies and was listed in the national Who's Who of Business Woman. Karen was a member of Beatrice Legion Auxiliary, the Red Hat Society, and Christian Women's Club (Stonecraft Ministries). She attended Heartland Community Church in Filley and Christ Community Church of Beatrice and enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, reading, and camping.

Survivors include her husband, Roy Fakler of Beatrice; children, Scott (Thuy) Fakler of Springfield, VA, Kelly (Jerry) Alderson of Sedgwick, KS, Shawn deLadurantaye of Spartanburg, SC, and Michael (Jodi) Fakler of Beatrice; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth (Rosie) Skeels and Kenton (Arlene) Skeels; several in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Lydia Mooberry Skeels.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are suggested. Burial will be at the Marysville Cemetery in Marysville, KS at approximately 12:45 p.m. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home one hour preceding the service on Tuesday. A memorial has been established to Teens for Christ in Concordia. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.