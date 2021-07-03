Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Katharina Brenneis
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
2414 H Street
Fairbury, NE

Katharina Melinda Brenneis

Katharina (Tena) Melinda Brenneis formerly from Hollenberg, KS passed away, on June 29, 2021, at Mike and Tena's farmhouse, she was 102 years, 2 months, and 13 days old. Tena was born on April 16, 1919 to Henry & Marie (Janzen) Buller in Canada.

Services will be Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury with burial in Joy Creek Cemetery – Hollenberg. A lunch will be served at the funeral home at noon. Viewing will be Thursday & Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. The family will be at the funeral home to greet friends Friday evening from 5 – 8 p.m. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice in care of the funeral home. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
2414 H Street, Fairbury, NE
Jul
9
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
2414 H Street, Fairbury, NE
Jul
10
Service
2:00p.m.
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
2414 H Street, Fairbury, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.