Kathy Volle

Kathy Volle, 69, of Beatrice, died on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at her home. She was born on July 7, 1951 in Omaha and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1969. Kathy married Ronald Volle on March 20, 1998 in Beatrice. She was the bookkeeper for Phillips 66 and Casper Construction both of Beatrice for 30 years. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice and loved Elvis music, preparing for Christmas, celebrating everybody's birthday and life events, was a friend to many, and extended her love to children, and was loved by them.

Survivors include her husband Ron Volle of Beatrice; son, Robert (Matthew) Ames-Woolsey of Beatrice; step-son, Lance (Aimee) Volle of Beatrice; step-daughter, Tammi (Les) White of Beatrice; and 10 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Nancy Saathoff Wrightsman; her son, Thomas Ames; grandson, Joshua Ames; step-daughter, Michelle Volle; step-grandson, Jordan White.

Funeral services, 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Arden Dorn officiating. A livestream of the service is available on the church's Facebook page. Burial at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Masks are required and social distancing observed. A family prayer service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.