Keith L. Meeske

Keith L. Meeske, 84, of Beatrice, died on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Beatrice Good Samaritan Society. He was born on March 12, 1937 at the family farm near Daykin. He was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Daykin and graduated from Daykin High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1956 to 1962. He married Barbara Fox at the Christian Church in Fairbury on May 29, 1966 and they lived in Daykin and Pickrell before moving to Beatrice. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice. He enjoyed the old country music and could be found in his younger years singing and playing his guitar. His love for country music never waned. Keith suffered the disabling results of congenital leg issues and knee surgeries, which prevented him from enjoying life to the fullest. He held various jobs across mid-Nebraska over the years. Above all he enjoyed horticultural activities in raising many vegetable gardens and flowers, and seeking the challenges some presented.

Survivors include son, Kevin Meeske of Tulsa, OK; daughters, Karen Schultz of Omaha, Kristine Kapustka of Lincoln and Klarissa (Shawn) Hein of Beatrice; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Schultz, Kendall and Austin Hein; sister, Enid (Gary) Hansen of Kearney; sisters-in-law, Margaret Meeske of Florida, Joyce Huff of Lincoln, and Gwen (Ray) Mackey of Kansas; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Irene (Houser) Meeske; his wife, Barbara, who died September 6, 2016; infant daughter, Kendra (1972); grandson, Trey Schultz; brothers, Dr. Milan Meeske and Larry Meeske; parents-in-law, Herman and Theola Wiggins Fox.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Masks are required and social distancing observed. Inurnment of the cremains will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery of rural Daykin with military rites. A book for signatures will be available at the Fox Funeral Home from noon until 8:00 p.m. Thursday and at the church one hour preceding the services on Friday. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.