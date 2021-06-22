Kent H. Sampson

Kent H. Sampson of Adams died Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born Friday, August 22, 1943 in Steele City, son of Calvin O. and Edith B. (Tripp) Sampson. Kent was the youngest of three brothers, raised in Steele City. He often recalled a childhood of adventure with eldest brother Richard and middle brother David. Those adventures included summers along the Niobrara River, where they assisted their father with his conservation work for the State of Nebraska. In his early years, Kent family planted thousands of trees that remain a vital part of wildlife and soil conservation in the region today. In 1957, he and his parents moved from Steele City to Adams, where his mother taught school for many years. He attended Adams High School, and developed a love of athletics. Before graduating in 1961, Kent competed in football, baseball, basketball, track and field. He excelled in field events and once held the area-wide shotput record. Always proud to call Adams his home, Kent remained close with his high school classmates throughout his life. He was fond of their yearly homecoming events and cherished gathering with his many longtime friends. Kent's connection to his school and his hometown led to years of volunteer work in the community. He was a fixture at high school sporting events, running the clock and keeping score for 40 years. He also enjoyed years of service as a volunteer leader with Boy Scout Troop 280, in Adams.

Kent was employed by Henkle and Joyce Hardware Company for decades, initially as a store and warehouse clerk, later as a territory sales representative. In 2002, he took a job at Duncan Aviation in Lincoln. He forever spoke highly of his employers at Duncan and was proud of the company's many successes. Kent retired from the workforce in 2012. As a result of his professional travels, he knew the backroads of Nebraska with unmatched authority. Kent was a life-long Husker fan. He held season tickets to Nebraska Men's and Women's Basketball teams, Nebraska football and closely followed the Husker baseball team attending games when he could. In 1976, he and his father traveled to Hawaii to watch the Husker football team beat Hawaii 68-3. Friends still recall the cases of pineapple the Sampson men shipped back to Nebraska during that trip.

In his full and happy life, Kent enjoyed time with his family most of all. David and his wife Maxine, and their daughters, Lisa and Jill, simply called him Uncle. His moniker stuck. Uncle Kent was the last of the Steele City Sampson brothers. To Steele City he will return. He is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Edith, his brother Richard, and by his brother David and sister-in-law Maxine. Uncle is survived by his nieces, Lisa and Jill, and their families. Mr. Sampson was blessed with a lifetime of friends, none better than Bill Jantzen. May we all have a friend like Bill and be a friend like Bill.

In a private ceremony, Kent will be laid to rest in his family's plot at the cemetery in Steele City. In lieu of flowers, the family of Kent Sampson kindly requests that donations in his honor be made to the Adams Fire and Rescue Squads with the funeral home in charge. Sign Kent's online guestbook at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Adams.