Larry A. Baker

Larry A. Baker (US Army Colonel Retired), passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the INOVA Heart & Vascular Institute in Fairfax, VA. Larry was born July 3, 1937 in Beatrice. His 25-year career with the US Army Ordnance Corp took him to assignments in the Pentagon, various US military installations, Germany, the Middle East and Asia. After retiring from his military career 1959 - 1984, he owned and operated two Dairy Queen franchised restaurants in Northern Virginia until 1996.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Knoche Baker, and two daughters Kristy Baker Cortina (Tom), and Kathy Baker Clark (Duncan), one sister Beverly Baker Svoboda (Richard). Larry was blessed with seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by mother Velma Harwick Baker, father Abram Baker and sister Marlene Baker Sliger.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be welcome to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org