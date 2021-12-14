Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry A. Baker

Larry A. Baker

Larry A. Baker (US Army Colonel Retired), passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the INOVA Heart & Vascular Institute in Fairfax, VA. Larry was born July 3, 1937 in Beatrice. His 25-year career with the US Army Ordnance Corp took him to assignments in the Pentagon, various US military installations, Germany, the Middle East and Asia. After retiring from his military career 1959 - 1984, he owned and operated two Dairy Queen franchised restaurants in Northern Virginia until 1996.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Knoche Baker, and two daughters Kristy Baker Cortina (Tom), and Kathy Baker Clark (Duncan), one sister Beverly Baker Svoboda (Richard). Larry was blessed with seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by mother Velma Harwick Baker, father Abram Baker and sister Marlene Baker Sliger.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be welcome to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Carolyn, We are so sorry to hear of this sad news. If you need us to help in any way please give us a call. With sympathy and well wishes for you and your family.
Lynn M Ruiz
Friend
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results