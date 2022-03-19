Larry Leon Richardson

Larry Leon Richardson, 78, of Lewiston passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was born January 25, 1944, in Beatrice, the second son of Gilbert and Charlotte (Bredemeier) Richardson. He grew up and lived in or near Lewiston for nearly all his life. He was a baptized and confirmed lifelong member of Salem United Church of Christ in rural Steinauer. Larry attended Lewiston High School graduating in the class of 1962. While in high school, Larry was involved in FFA, band and music, and other activities. It was during this time that he and his brother began raising and showing Shropshire sheep at the Pawnee County and Nebraska State Fair. During high school, he began playing with the Rhythm Boys dance band with his father, who played piano. Larry played with the band until they disbanded in the mid-1970s, playing drums and later bass guitar. After graduating from high school, Larry enlisted in the United States Army Reserves. He was honorably discharged in May of 1970 and returned to the family farm to work with his father. Larry married Linda Kay Weyer on May 15, 1978 and moved to northwest Missouri where he worked for various farmers and livestock producers. To this union three sons were born: David, Dustin, and Nicolas. The couple were later divorced. They returned to Lewiston in 1981 and Larry took over the family farm until selling it in 1995. Larry later worked for NEAPCO Components in Beatrice where he made many friends on the graveyard shift. After his family, Larry's two, true loves were music and animals. He passed these loves to his children and grandchildren and made countless memories with his family. In 1990, he helped his son, David, start a small Shropshire sheep flock. He was so proud to help his family continue raising and exhibiting the breed he and his brother started with years earlier. Over a span of 29 years, his sons and grandchildren made countless memories exhibiting Shropshire sheep all across the country. Larry always had a pet or other stray animal as a companion. He had a heart for helping along the runts and orphans of the farm. He was so proud of his son Dusty for becoming a talented musician and following in the family footsteps playing in his own band. One of his last happy memories on earth was being able to watch Josiah (Jo Gib) perform at his Christmas piano recital. The best Larry was Grandpa Larry, and he loved his six grandchildren dearly. He enjoyed telling stories, playing cards, and any outdoor activity on the farm with the grandkids. His physical health kept him from attending all of the grandkid's activities, but he cherished those he could attend, and was always first to call to see how they did at events he could not be at in person.

Those who cherish his memory include his sons David (Rachel) Richardson of Phillips, Dustin Richardson (Monica Villeda) of Auburn, and Nicolas (Rachel) Richardson of Sabetha, KS; grandchildren Gracey, Garrett, Gabrielle, Josiah, Thomas, and Elliott; brother Arlan (Carmen) Richardson of Edmond, OK; sister Veva (Curt) Cheney of Bennet; nephews Brian (Amy) of Waverly and Tim (Lisa) of Bennet. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Charlotte Richardson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Salem United Church of Christ, rural Steinauer with Rev. Eric Biehl officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022 with family greeting friends from 1-3 p.m. at the Wherry Mortuary in Tecumseh. Memorials may go to the family's choice. Interment will be in the Salem United Church of Christ Cemetery, rural Steinauer.