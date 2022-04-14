Larry D. Suggett

Memorial Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Marysville Cemetery, Marysville, KS. Military Graveside services provided by the U.S. Army National Guard. Public visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 12-1:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Larry's online guest book and watch his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.