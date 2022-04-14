Menu
Larry Suggett
Larry D. Suggett

Memorial Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Marysville Cemetery, Marysville, KS. Military Graveside services provided by the U.S. Army National Guard. Public visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 12-1:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Larry's online guest book and watch his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Apr. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street, Beatrice, NE
Apr
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Marysville Cemetery
Marysville, KS
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.