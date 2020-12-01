Larry Joe Troxel

Larry Joe Troxel 83 of Fairbury, passed away November 27, 2020 at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln. He was born in Fairbury on July, 29, 1937 to Homer & Lorraine (Eden) Troxel.

Survived by wife Jan Troxel, daughter & son-in-law Lori & Jim Phelps, son & daughter-in-law Todd & Holly Troxel, all of Fairbury; daughter & son-in-law Jodi & John Devonshire of Columbus, GA; grandchildren Cheza Troxel and boyfriend Austin Mazour of Davenport, McKenna Troxel of Beatrice, Jazz Devonshire & fiancee Lee Gilford of Columbus, GA; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law Don & Connie Criner of Gillette, WY., Delbert & Eileen Criner of Scottsbluff; sisters-in-law Beverly Troxel of Hastings, Jan Criner of Scottsbluff; brother-in-law: John Lamb of Smiths Station, AL; nieces, nephews, numerous cousins & other family.

Memorial service at a later date. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home of Fairbury. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com