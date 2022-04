LaRue Seitz Jacobsen

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at the United Methodist Church, Tecumseh, with Pastor Rob Clark officiating. The service will also be livestreamed on the Wherry Mortuaryherry Monument Facebook page. Memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church, Tecumseh or the Good Samaritan Center, Beatrice. Inurnment will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Salem U.C.C. Cemetery, rural Steinauer. Online condolences may be left @ www.wherrymortuary.com.