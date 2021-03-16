LaRue Seitz Jacobsen

M. LaRue (Bausch) Seitz Jacobsen was born to Eric and Vera (Steiner) Bausch on March 23, 1920 on the farm on the north edge of Mayberry. She graduated from Lewiston High School and attended summer school at Peru State College, receiving her teaching certificate. LaRue taught in a rural country school for five years prior to her marriage. She was married to Harry G. Seitz in Yuma, AZ on June 12, 1942 while he was in the U. S. Army. Harry and LaRue lived on a dairy farm in Gage County after his military discharge. To this union four children were born, Robert, Tom, Elaine and Brad. Her husband Harry passed away on February 11, 1972. In the fall of 1974, LaRue graduated as a LPN from Fairbury Community College and began her nursing career. She worked at the Beatrice Community Hospital and for many years at the Koenig and Gustafson Clinic in Beatrice. LaRue married Wayne L. Jacobsen on August 12, 1976 at the Church of the Brethren in Holmesville, Nebraska. After her second marriage, LaRue moved to Tecumseh where she worked for the Tecumseh Care Center and later as a home health nurse. She retired from nursing home health in 1986. In her spare time, LaRue enjoyed her membership in extension clubs and booklover's club and doing oil painting. She was a wonderful artist and many of her family members received an oil painting that she created for them. LaRue was a past member of Salem U.C.C. Steinauer, Holmesville Church of the Brethren and after moving to Tecumseh, she became of member of the United Methodist Church along with her husband Wayne. When her health declined, LaRue became a resident of Belle Terrace in Tecumseh, where she celebrated her 100th birthday in the midst of the Covid pandemic and later transferred to the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice. She passed away there on March 13, 2021 at the age of 100 years, just 10 days shy of 101.

She is survived by her children, Robert Seitz and wife Beverly of Holmesville, Tom Seitz and wife June of Beatrice, Elaine Johnson and husband Glenn of Lincoln and Brad Seitz and wife Patricia "Patty" of Alexandria, step-children, Martin Jacobsen, Anthony Jacobsen, Lori Jacobsen and Robin, 9 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 2 step-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. LaRue was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harry Seitz, brother, Emery E. Bausch and sisters, Roselle A. Robb and Marjorie M. Oestmann.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at the United Methodist Church, Tecumseh, with Pastor Rob Clark officiating. The service will also be livestreamed on the Wherry Mortuaryherry Monument Facebook page. Register book signing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church, Tecumseh or the Good Samaritan Center, Beatrice.

Inurnment will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Salem U.C.C. Cemetery, rural Steinauer.

