Laura Mae Grone died September 28, 2021 at her home in Diller. She was born January 16, 1935 to Martin and Clara Weers in rural Diller. She graduated from Diller High School. In 1957, Laura married Marion Blackwood and they had four children. Laura has lived in and near Diller, Odell, and, Independence, MO throughout her life. Laura enjoyed reading and playing with her pets. In her later years, she enjoyed going on bus tour trips with her cousin Lawrence Kleine. In 2013, Laura had the opportunity to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. She also enjoyed driving around seeing the countryside and the local farms.

Laura is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Clara Weers, husband Marion, son Dennis, daughter-in-law Virginia Blackwood, sister-in-law Angie Weers, and former spouse Marvin Grone. Laura will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She will be deeply and greatly missed. She is survived by her children Bernice Blackwood of Olathe, KS, Roger Blackwood of Lumber Bridge, NC, Linda Jones and son-in-law Jim Jones of Diller; granddaughter Legina Allen; great-grandson Travis Allen, and, close family Gabriella Russum, Krystina Prescott, Comfort Prescott, Zahava Dixon, and Zen Prescott.; brothers and sister, Ronald (Leola) Weers, Norma (Eldean) Banahan, Robert Weers, several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the Odell Cemetery. The family requests no flowers and suggests memorial contributions to the Beatrice Humane Society, 534 S Reed St, Beatrice, NE 68310.