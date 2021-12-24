Laurine J. Durst

Laurine J. Durst, 85, of Beatrice, formerly of Virginia, died unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, December 22, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born on February 14, 1936 at Pine Ridge, SD. She married Gerald Durst, Sr. on January 12, 1957 at Marysville, KS. Laurine worked as a nurse aide for nursing homes for many years. She enjoyed painting and traveling.

Survivors include her husband, Gerald Durst, Sr. of Beatrice; two sons, Michael (Mariellen) Durst and Gerald Durst, Jr.; three daughters, Julie Kelley, Sharon (Alan) Barefoot, and Diana (Tom) Schroeder; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sisters, Gladys Albers and Elinor Parker; brothers, Sonny Garnier, Oliver Garnier, and Henry Garnier. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Julia (Sears) Garnier; her daughter, Sharlene, who died on September 22, 2004; one grandchild; two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Masks will be required. View the service online by going to the funeral home's website and clicking on the "Livestream" link provided. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to BCH Foundation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.