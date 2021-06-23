LaVella B. Schwartz

LaVella B. Schwartz, 90, of Colorado Springs, CO died Sunday night, June 13, 2021 at Brookdale Skyline in Colorado Springs. She was born on December 22, 1930 at Hubbell and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1949. She was an Avon representative, worked at Elgin Watch in Lincoln, and was a telephone operator in Fairbury. On November 7, 1954, she married Dale Schwartz in Jansen. In 1956, they moved to California and she worked at the Firestone Guided Missile Division and then for JCPenney for 24 years. She retired in 1990 and they moved to Colorado Springs in 1995.

Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Dianna De Shazer, Sherry Nutsch, LaVanche Weakland, Kevin Luce, Larrey Schwartz, and LaVerne Schwartz; many great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Essie B. Prather Luce; her husband, Dale, who died on August 10, 2004; brothers, Lloyd Luce and Wayne Wit; sisters-in-law, Ramona Luce and Nancy Wit.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Hubbell Cemetery of Hubbell. The body will lie in state on Sunday, June 27, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Hubbell Cemetery Association. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.