LaVella B. Schwartz

Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Hubbell Cemetery of Hubbell. The body will lie in state on Sunday, June 27, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Hubbell Cemetery Association.