LaVonna Hinz-Baehr
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
LaVonna Joyce Hinz-Baehr

Memorial services will be held Friday, April 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. the American Lutheran Church of Filley with Pastor Jonathan Jensen officiating. Inurnment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice with Steve and Glenda Knoche in charge. Visitation will be at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with family meeting and greeting friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. www.foxfuneralhome.net


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Apr
8
Prayer Service
9:45a.m.
American Lutheran Church of Filley
NE
Apr
8
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
American Lutheran Church of Filley
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Deepest & Loving Sympathy to the family of the loss of LaVonna !!! LaVonna was my "Special" friend & "Sister" since we were teenager's, neighbor's, throughout the year's !!! We shared many memories TOGETHER & I will miss her deeply !! Lavonna... you will be FOREVER in my Heart !!!! God is with you & your family through this difficult time !!
Arlene Lowery
April 5, 2022
