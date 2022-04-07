LaVonna Joyce Hinz-Baehr

Memorial services will be held Friday, April 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. the American Lutheran Church of Filley with Pastor Jonathan Jensen officiating. Inurnment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice with Steve and Glenda Knoche in charge. Visitation will be at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with family meeting and greeting friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. www.foxfuneralhome.net