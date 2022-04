LaVonna Joyce Hinz-Baehr

Memorial services will be held Friday, April 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. the American Lutheran Church of Filley with Pastor Jonathan Jensen officiating. Inurnment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice with Steve and Glenda Knoche in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net