Lawrence Gronewold
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Lying in State
Mar, 30 2022
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
Lawrence W. Gronewold

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. A memorial has been established to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with Gary and Judy Carstens in charge. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from noon until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the service. www.foxfuneralhome.net


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Mar
30
Lying in State
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Mar
31
Lying in State
9:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
Pickrell, NE
Mar
31
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
Pickrell, NE
Mar
31
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
Pickrell, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
