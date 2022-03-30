Lawrence W. Gronewold

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. A memorial has been established to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with Gary and Judy Carstens in charge. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from noon until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the service. www.foxfuneralhome.net