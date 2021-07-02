Menu
Lawrence Reimer
1933 - 2021
Lawrence H. Reimer

Lawrence H. Reimer, 87 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center following five months of compassionate care by BCH Hospice and family members. He was born on August 18, 1933 in Beatrice to Gerhard and Hildegard (Von Steen) Reimer. Lawrence graduated from Beatrice High School and then attended Bethel College in Newton, KS. He then served in 1-W Alternative Service in Pennsylvania for 2 years where he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Brown. Lawrence and Ann were married on August 31, 1955. They moved back to the family farm and operated a Grade A Dairy. After retiring at 60, Lawrence and Ann started driving for Crete Carrier Corporation where they drove together for 15 years and retired as Team Drivers of the Year. Lawrence was a member of the First Mennonite Church where he served in various capacities, the Flying Conestogas where both he and Ann were licensed pilots, and the Blue Valley Antique Collectors Club. He was a lifelong season ticket holder and avid fan of Nebraska football. He enjoyed collecting and restoring tractors, piloting their Piper Archer II plane, driving his Corvette, eating at the Black Crow, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Ann; daughter, Duveen Penner of Lincoln; sons, Jim Reimer and wife Portia of Grosse Pointe, MI, Jerry Reimer and wife Jan of Beatrice; grandchildren, Chandra Copeland and husband Jame, Jill Viljoen and husband Steve, Jay Reimer and special friend Chelsea King, Elizabeth Penner and special friend Eric Engelhardt, Matthew Penner and special friend Kate Nelson, Haley Culig and husband Joe, Hannah Christopher and husband Anand, Abby Reimer and fiancé Christian Hyacinthe; great-grandchildren Jackson, Brielle and Tanner Copeland, Logan and Luke Viljoen, Samuel Culig; sister-in-law, Barb Reimer of Ft. Collins, CO; nephew, Nate Reimer and wife Julie Wallace; and niece, Deirdre Reimer. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dean Reimer.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the First Mennonite Church west of Beatrice with Pastor Roger Neufeld Smith officiating. Prior interment will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 in the Mennonite Cemetery west of Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., with family greeting friends from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the Mennonite Cemetery Fund in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jul. 2, 2021.
Saddened by Lawrence's passing. Had not been able to stop and visit Lawrence and Ann during visits back to relatives for several years. Always enjoyed them and see his activities and road stories. Deep sympathy and warmest thoughts and uplifting prayers as God guides you. Remember those that go on before us are in our future!!
Beverly Behrens Perott
School
July 3, 2021
We join the family in grieving Lawrence's passing and in celebrating his life. He loved his family, and we know you will all miss him deeply.
Weldon & Florence Schloneger
July 2, 2021
So sorry for you and your family's loss Jerry. Prayers go out for all of you.
Rich Graham
July 2, 2021
