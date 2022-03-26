Leah C. Woofter

Leah C. Woofter, 97, of Beatrice, died Thursday evening, March 24, 2022 at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Center. She was born on April 24, 1924 at Studley, KS and graduated from Sheridan Community High School in Hoxie, KS in 1942 and later from Kearney State College in Kearney. She married Glenn Woofter on June 4, 1950 in Hoxie. They lived in Hoxie until 1959 when they moved to Lexington. In 2001, they moved to Beatrice. She taught grade school in Kansas for seven years, in Lexington for seven years, and then spent 20 years teaching in rural schools. She was a member of the Nebraska State Education Association and the Lexington Christian Women's Club. Leah enjoyed reading, doing embroidery, and watching baseball.

Survivors include one son, Neil (Mary Ellen) Woofter of Lewiston; three daughters, Beth Woofter of Beatrice, Joyce Woofter and husband Tony Rohan of Seward, and Karen Woofter Edic of Lincoln; five grandchildren, Jaime Woofter of Lincoln, Dashiell Rohan of Harrison, Alex Rohan of Bellevue, Quinton Edic of Lincoln and Harley Edic of Lincoln; granddaughter-in-law, Laura Woofter of Springfield, OR; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Maudie (Walden) Shipley; husband, Glenn Woofter, who died on October 26, 2003; grandson, Steven Woofter; four sisters; one brother.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. (CDT) on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the Hoxie City Cemetery, one mile north of Hoxie, KS. Burial will be at the Hoxie City Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 29th, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will greet friends and relatives from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the BCH Hospice program. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.