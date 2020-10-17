Menu
Leona Kathryn Weber, 75, of Traer, IA, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital. She was born August 13, 1944 in Beatrice and graduated from Filley High School. She worked many years cleaning houses and businesses. She retired several years ago and was perfectly content spending her days with her precious soul-puppy Maggie.

Survivors include Lloyd Gladwell of Ponca, Buffy Romshek, her children Brandon and Brooke of Omaha, Jackie Hildebrand (Robert), their children Patric and Anna of Pickford, Ml, and Candice (Matthew) Beavers of Plainville, GA, sister Jan Litherland of Columbia, IL, her special friend of 22 years Doug Hamilton of Traer, IA, aunts, nieces, nephews, many cousins and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister Lorene Fielder, son Brad Gladwell, her parents George and Etta Frerichs Ideus and her precious Maggie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are highly recommended. Inurnment will take place at Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A memorial had been established to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.


