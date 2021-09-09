Menu
Leroy Charles Flower
FUNERAL HOME
Terry-Christie Funeral Home
308 West Walnut Street
Waterville, KS

Leroy Charles Flower

Cremation is planned with his Memorial Service to be held at the Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with inurnment to follow. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the staff at the Frankfort Community Care Home for their compassion and excellent care of Leroy during his time there. Memorials are suggested to the Blue Rapids Museum and may be sent in care of Terry-Christie Funeral Home at PO Box 61, Waterville, KS 66548. Condolences may be left at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Terry-Christie Funeral Home
308 West Walnut Street, Waterville, KS
Funeral services provided by:
Terry-Christie Funeral Home
