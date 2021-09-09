Leroy Charles Flower

Cremation is planned with his Memorial Service to be held at the Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with inurnment to follow. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the staff at the Frankfort Community Care Home for their compassion and excellent care of Leroy during his time there. Memorials are suggested to the Blue Rapids Museum and may be sent in care of Terry-Christie Funeral Home at PO Box 61, Waterville, KS 66548. Condolences may be left at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.