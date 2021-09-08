Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
LeRoy Folkerts
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

LeRoy G. Folkerts

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell prior to the service. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday, September 9th from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice and the Covid Unit at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln with Rick and Chris Paben in charge.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.