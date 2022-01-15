Menu
LeRoy Weber

LeRoy Weber

LeRoy Weber, 87, of Canon City, CO, passed away January 7, 2022. LeRoy was born on November 14, 1934 to John and Sophie (Wasserman) Weber. He married Betty Thomas of Burchard, on October 9, 1955. LeRoy was born in Odell and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1953. He served six years in the National Guard following high school. He and his wife, Betty, were entrepreneurs, owning several grocery stores and skating rinks. Roy had a pilot's license, as he really enjoyed flying and traveling. He also spent several years in the real estate profession.

LeRoy is survived by his wife, Betty, son Mike (Mary Jo) Weber of Dodge City, KS; daughter Cindy (Brett) Boswell of Hutchinson, KS; daughter Sandy Robinson of Seattle, WA; son Mark Weber of Garden City, KS; daughter Karen (Phil) Eagle of Littleton, CO; 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Lillian Schuster/Scheele.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jan. 15, 2022.
I just found out about Leroy's death, so sorry.
Judy Stratton
February 26, 2022
