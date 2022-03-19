Letha M. Hamm

Letha M. Hamm, 89, of Beatrice, died March 17, 2022 at her home. She was born on November 1, 1932 at Beatrice to Walter and Amelia (Schowalter) Epp. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 1950 and then from Bethel Deaconess Hospital in Newton, KS in 1957. On April 15, 1961, she married Harold Hamm in Beatrice. She was a long-time nurse in the Beatrice community, helped start personal nursing care in private homes, prenatal classes for expecting parents, and having first graders tour the hospital. She also worked in home health and hospice for many years and following retirement she served as a hospice volunteer. She had the gift of hospitality and enjoyed hosting many people in her home. She was a life-long member of First Mennonite Church of rural Beatrice, was a former church deacon, a member of the Women's Missionary Society, and Beatrice Christian Women's Association.

Survivors include two daughters, Brenda (Brian) Wiebe of Goshen, IN and Glenda (Jim) Melgren of Osage City, KS; son, Kevin (Renee) Hamm of North Newton, KS; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Charles Hamm of Kingsley, IA; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold, who died on February 4, 1986; an infant brother; two infant sisters.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the First Mennonite Church of rural Beatrice with Pastor Roger Neufeld Smith officiating. Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. at the First Mennonite Cemetery prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Mennonite Church, MCC or Mother-to-Mother ministries. The body will lie in state from noon until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Fox Funeral Home. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.