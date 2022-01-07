Linda Rae Stick

Linda Rae Stick, 77, of Papillion, formerly of Beatrice, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at a Papillion nursing home. She was born on May 4, 1944 at Omaha to Carl and Arvilla Drake. Linda moved to the Beatrice State Developmental Center in 1951 and lived there until 2008 when she moved to Papillion.

She was preceded in death by her father in 1989 and her mother in 1974.

Private inurnment of the cremains was at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.