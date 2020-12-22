Menu
Loren "Gaile" Lowery
1932 - 2020
Loren "Gaile" Lowery

Loren "Gaile" Lowery, age 88 of Bellevue, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Loren was born November 12, 1932 to Ernest and Hazel Lowery.

Gaile is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Arlene Lowery; daughter, Denise (David) Boever; 4 grandchildren, Trevor Lowery, Trent Lowery, Lauren Boever, Ryan Boever; 3 great-grandchildren, Jenna, Jordyn and Bennet Lowery; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gaile is preceded in death by his son Scott Lowery; 4 brothers and 1 sister.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com. Masks are required.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2020.
So very sorry
Donna Kelly
December 24, 2020
