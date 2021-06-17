Loretta M. Kunc

Loretta M. Kunc, 92, of Crab Orchard passed away on June 16, 2021 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born on March 8, 1929 at Cook. Loretta was raised in the Crab Orchard area, graduated from Sterling High school in 1946, and took summer courses in elementary education at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She was married to Marvin Kunc on August 3, 1949 at Hebron. She was an elementary education teacher in Johnson and Gage counties for several years. She was the postmistress at Crab Orchard, and also worked as a seamstress at Formfit, was the cashier at the Best Western Motel, and was a caregiver at the Beatrice State Developmental Center and the Good Samaritan Center all in Beatrice. She was a former member of the Crab Orchard Methodist Church and had been a Sunday School teacher. She was a charter member of the Crab Orchard Extension Club and was a Crab Orchard Livestock 4-H leader. She also served on the Crab Orchard Election Board. She enjoyed the farm and loved her family as they always came first.

Survivors include her son, Dennis Kunc of Filley; two grandchildren, Douglas (Becky) Kunc of Lincoln and Jason (Amy) Kunc of Lincoln; four great-grandchildren, Zachary, Dylan, Tylie and Maya Kunc; step-grandchildren, Megan Larsen and Elizabeth (Michael) Pedersen. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin; parents, Samuel H. and Mable N. Powell Kramer; three brothers, Dale (Mirlene) Kramer, Marvin (Rose Marie) Kramer, and LaVerne Kramer; an infant sister, Mary Ione; sister, Alberta (Arlie) Little; two brothers-in-law, Keith (Harriet) Kunc and Lawrence (Helen) Kunc.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fox Funeral Home in Beatrice with Rev. John Kisling officiating. Burial will be at the Crab Orchard Cemetery of Crab Orchard. The body will lie in state on Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday at Fox Funeral Home. Memorials designated to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.