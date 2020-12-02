Loretta Ann Nickeson

Loretta Ann Nickeson, 88, of Fillmore, CA passed away on November 23, 2020; of natural causes. She was born on September 15, 1932 in Los Angeles, CA. On January 24, 1954, she married the love of her life Donald Pearle Nickeson in Tacoma, WA while Donald was in the Air Force.

Loretta is survived by her husband, Donald Nickeson of Fillmore, CA; daughter Roxanna Nickeson; son, Thomas Nickeson; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Eva Mathias Meyn. She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law Pearle and Florence (Mann) Nickeson; son Timothy Dee Nickeson; sister-in-law Betty Nickeson; brothers-in-law, Thomas and Richard Nickeson, John Mathias, Maurice Meyn and Don Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.