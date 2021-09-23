Lori Renee Vasey

Lori Renee Vasey, 57, died September 5, 2021. She was born on June 25, 1964, in Beatrice. Lori loved her family, her friends, country music, the WNBA, and her Nebraska Huskers. Lori achieved a bachelor's degree from California State and a master's degree from the University of San Francisco. Lori spent her adult life in social work.

Lori is preceded in death by her father, Stan Vasey. She is survived by her mother Carol Vasey of Acworth, GA; brother Todd Vasey and his wife Kelly of Cumberland, RI; niece Kayla Vasey and two nephews Trevor and Trent Vasey.

A celebration of Lori Vasey's life will be held soon at a time and place to be announced!