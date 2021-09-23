Menu
Lori Vasey
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021

Lori Renee Vasey

Lori Renee Vasey, 57, died September 5, 2021. She was born on June 25, 1964, in Beatrice. Lori loved her family, her friends, country music, the WNBA, and her Nebraska Huskers. Lori achieved a bachelor's degree from California State and a master's degree from the University of San Francisco. Lori spent her adult life in social work.

Lori is preceded in death by her father, Stan Vasey. She is survived by her mother Carol Vasey of Acworth, GA; brother Todd Vasey and his wife Kelly of Cumberland, RI; niece Kayla Vasey and two nephews Trevor and Trent Vasey.

A celebration of Lori Vasey's life will be held soon at a time and place to be announced!


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lori was not only my cousin but became my mentor and good friend during the short time we attended Wayne State College together. She showed me the ropes and helped me to adjust to college life away from my family. We enjoyed our rode trips home for breaks and during the holiday. I have always had so much respect for Lori and the work she did in the human services field. I will always remember childhood memories. Thoughts and prayers go out to her mother and brother´s family.
Tonya Beckenhauer
October 6, 2021
I have great memories of playing golf with Lori at the Wymore Country Club when she was in high school. I tried to talk her into playing on the boys golf team, without success. She could have beaten most of boys easily. Lori was very nice young lady who was quite at ease playing golf with her basketball coach´s husband. I remember her as a very good athlete, a good student and a better person.. My sympathy goes to all of her family.
Mike Willet
Friend
September 24, 2021
