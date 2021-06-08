Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louie Esau
FUNERAL HOME
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE

Louie H. Esau

Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the First Mennonite Church, R. Beatrice with Reverend Roger Neufeld Smith officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation and burial have already taken place. A family prayer service will be held at 1:45 PM Saturday at the church. A memorial has been established to the First Mennonite Church with the funeral home, John Penner and Mike Goossen in charge. Sign Louie's online guest book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Jun. 8 to Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Prayer Service
1:45p.m.
First Mennonite Church
NE
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
First Mennonite Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.