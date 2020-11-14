Louie H. Esau

Louie H. Esau, 90 years of age, of Beatrice passed way at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday evening, November 12, 2020. He was born on August 27, 1930 in Beatrice to Louie and Elizabeth (Penner) Esau and was a 1949 graduate of Beatrice High School. He married Ellen M. Thimm on June 5, 1951. From 1951 through 1954 they served together in Mennonite Voluntary Service organizations in both Topeka, KS and Denver, CO. Upon completion of service, they returned to join the family farm. Louie loved his life as a farmer and even helped with harvest this year. Louie was a member of the First Mennonite Church, past deacon and chairman of the church board. He taught Sunday School and helped with Vacation Bible School plays and enjoyed singing in various church choirs. Louie was instrumental in bringing the MCC Sale to Nebraska and enjoyed serving on the MCC Sale board. He served as a member and chairman of the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation and Tri-County School Board. Louie has donated blood since 1958 having donated almost 31 gallons. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards and reading. Louie especially enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's activities and spending time with them at the lake.

Survivors include children Sue Gerber and husband Lynn of Beatrice, Deb Horst and husband Dave of Columbiana, OH, Jean Moorefield and husband Bryan of Excelsior Springs, MO, and Elizabeth Friesen and husband Billy of Lincoln; 9 grandchildren Ryan and Anna Gerber, Matt and Mindi Gerber, Jenny and Craig Strasbaugh, Lindsay Dunsworth, Lance and Hannah Moorefield, Blaise and Rachel Cannon, Bailey and Josh Turner, and Landon and Lexis Friesen; 12 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law Gordon and Annie Schrag. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Ellen (2014); infant daughter Joyce Esau; and sister Ruth Thimm.

Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date at the First Mennonite Church, R. Beatrice. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. A memorial has been established to the First Mennonite Church with the funeral home, John Penner and Mike Goossen in charge. Sign Louie's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.